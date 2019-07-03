United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives $30.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in United Community Banks by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UCBI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,292. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Community Banks has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.24.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

