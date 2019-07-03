United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on UBNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Financial Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut United Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut United Financial Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ UBNK opened at $13.91 on Friday. United Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.70.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that United Financial Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in United Financial Bancorp by 295.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in United Financial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Financial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

