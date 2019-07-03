Universa Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Universa has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Universa has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $20,279.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, Cobinhood and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00276872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.95 or 0.01721002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008451 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00150496 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00029939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

