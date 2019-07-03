Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Up to $13.44

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.92, but opened at $13.44. Vale shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 25,205,939 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Vale had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,295,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,003,000 after purchasing an additional 876,702 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Vale by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 501,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

