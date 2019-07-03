ValuEngine Downgrades Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Hold

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on shares of Dmc Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Chardan Capital set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of BOOM stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $60.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69. Dmc Global has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The company has a market cap of $931.76 million, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.28. Dmc Global had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Dmc Global’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dmc Global news, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $103,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,885.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,981.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,828 shares of company stock worth $474,481 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dmc Global by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Dmc Global by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dmc Global by 4,820.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dmc Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

