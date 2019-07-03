ValuEngine Upgrades Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) to Buy

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on Federated Investors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE:FII traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.10. 227,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,696. Federated Investors has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Investors will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Investors news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $32,042.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 235,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,282.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $3,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,099,648.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,549 shares of company stock worth $3,204,195 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FII. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $34,234,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the first quarter valued at $9,586,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Federated Investors by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 300,902 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,259,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federated Investors by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,660,000 after purchasing an additional 128,662 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

