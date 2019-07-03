ValuEngine Upgrades Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) to Buy

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

VST has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

NYSE:VST traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. 6,179,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vistra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,127.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 282.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vistra Energy news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $30,321.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 44,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,490 and sold 1,920,038 shares valued at $45,632,162. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818,885 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 16,095.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,402,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $68,600,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,801,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,095,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,833 shares during the last quarter.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

