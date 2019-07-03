Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.08 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.03.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 15,000,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $181,950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Verra Mobility by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,299,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after buying an additional 29,169 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

