Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $389,849.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 122,592 shares of company stock worth $1,240,720 over the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 447,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 119,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 950.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 264,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Diag Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. 1,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,195. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.82 million and a P/E ratio of -8.19. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

See Also: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.