Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERU. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Veru and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC began coverage on Veru in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Veru in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Veru alerts:

Shares of VERU traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93. Veru has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 91.61% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veru will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,938 in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veru by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 115,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veru by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.