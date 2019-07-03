Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Shares Down 17.6%

Shares of Warrior Gold Inc (CVE:WAR) traded down 17.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 132,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 128,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80.

Warrior Gold Company Profile (CVE:WAR)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Goodfish-Kirana project that comprises 66 claims totaling 184 units, as well as 28-patented claims covering 3,418 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

