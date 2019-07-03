Waves (WAVES) Reaches Market Capitalization of $192.94 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $192.94 million and $16.17 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00017013 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, COSS, LiteBit.eu and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00044140 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00015369 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00020430 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00030451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 160.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BCEX, Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, Huobi, Coinrail, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Exmo, Bitbns, HitBTC, Exrates, Kuna, OKEx, COSS, Bittrex, Livecoin, Coinbe, Liqui, Indodax, Binance, Gate.io, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

