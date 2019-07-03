Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 521.67% and a negative return on equity of 87.20%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DOVA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DOVA opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $398.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.55. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $30.36.

In related news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $32,964.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lee F. Md Phd Allen sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $27,769.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,775 shares of company stock valued at $138,972. 60.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 14,705.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

