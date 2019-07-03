Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.13.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 40.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Boyd acquired 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.25 per share, for a total transaction of $113,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Gary Sarver sold 66,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $3,099,255.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,692,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 950,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,534,000 after acquiring an additional 463,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 921,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,640 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 470.3% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 429,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 354,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.