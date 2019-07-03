Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.29 Per Share

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.29 ($0.10) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wincanton stock opened at GBX 268.20 ($3.50) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 267.28. Wincanton has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The company has a market capitalization of $334.03 million and a P/E ratio of 7.84.

Wincanton (LON:WIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported GBX 33.50 ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) by GBX 1.60 ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wincanton will post 2829.9997851 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WIN shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 334 ($4.36).

In related news, insider Adrian Colman sold 579,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total value of £1,552,355.16 ($2,028,426.97).

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

