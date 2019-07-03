Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Announces Dividend of GBX 22.26

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.26 ($0.29) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $10.61. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 897 ($11.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 893.50. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,133 ($14.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

In other Workspace Group news, insider Angus Boag sold 14,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total transaction of £133,127.75 ($173,954.98).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective (down from GBX 1,150 ($15.03)) on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Workspace Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,044.38 ($13.65).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all  we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.