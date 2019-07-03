Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Announces Dividend of GBX 22.26

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.26 ($0.29) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $10.61. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 897 ($11.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 893.50. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,133 ($14.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62.
In other Workspace Group news, insider Angus Boag sold 14,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total transaction of £133,127.75 ($173,954.98).
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective (down from GBX 1,150 ($15.03)) on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Workspace Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,044.38 ($13.65).
About Workspace Group
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
