YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR’s (YAHOY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) in a report published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yahoo Japan Corporation is engaged in the internet advertising, e-Commerce and members services businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Marketing Solutions, Consumer and Others. Marketing Solutions segment provides advertising, information listing and other corporate services. Consumer segment offers e-commerce related and membership services. Others segment includes settlement and financial services. Yahoo Japan Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67. YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95.

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

