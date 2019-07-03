Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report sales of $230.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.84 million to $235.00 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $195.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $800.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $798.00 million to $805.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $856.51 million, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $859.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Construction Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 121,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Construction Partners by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 13.6% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 63,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,987. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $15.52.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

