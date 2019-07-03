Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). DHT reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.18 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

DHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.28.

DHT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,724. The stock has a market cap of $843.48 million, a PE ratio of -23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.57. DHT has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,205,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 707,575 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter worth $2,674,000. Hartree Partners LP raised its position in DHT by 90.0% in the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 760,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Saya Management LP raised its position in DHT by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 1,833,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 270,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter worth $821,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

