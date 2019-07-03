Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) will post sales of $22.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.30 million and the highest is $23.72 million. Identiv posted sales of $20.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $93.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.14 million to $93.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $104.05 million, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $107.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 3.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INVE shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of INVE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Identiv by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Identiv by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Identiv by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Identiv during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Identiv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. 32.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

