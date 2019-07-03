Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $596.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to post $596.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $545.70 million to $642.00 million. WPX Energy posted sales of $430.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

WPX stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,788,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,140. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 119.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.30.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

