Zacks: Analysts Expect HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for HCP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. HCP reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HCP will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HCP.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. HCP had a net margin of 59.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $436.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of HCP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of HCP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. HCP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

NYSE HCP traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $32.95. 70,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. HCP has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $101,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of HCP by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in HCP during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCP during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in HCP by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

