Zacks: Analysts Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.31 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 310,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,602. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,542.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

