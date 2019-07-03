Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to announce $21.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCORE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $22.07 million. EMCORE reported sales of $17.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full-year sales of $92.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.53 million to $93.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $106.29 million, with estimates ranging from $104.58 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%.

Several research firms have commented on EMKR. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 target price on shares of EMCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCORE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

EMKR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.28. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.21. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EMCORE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EMCORE by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,110,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

