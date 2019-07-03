Zacks: Brokerages Set $9.50 Price Target for Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $9.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pzena Investment Management an industry rank of 101 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pzena Investment Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

NYSE PZN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. 3,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,809. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a market cap of $606.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pzena Investment Management has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. On average, analysts expect that Pzena Investment Management will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 728,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 396,909 shares during the last quarter. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

