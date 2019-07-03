Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) to Hold

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ardagh Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of ARD opened at $17.70 on Monday. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $326.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARD. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Ardagh Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,554,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after acquiring an additional 212,111 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ardagh Group by 32,799.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 202,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 201,387 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ardagh Group by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 96,314 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ardagh Group by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

