Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) to Hold

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carbonite Inc. is a computer service company which provides online backup solutions for consumers and small and medium sized businesses to retrieve files if lost on the internet. The Company’s backup solutions work automatically and continuously uploading encrypted copies of its customer’s files to the servers known as Carbonite Personal Cloud. Carbonite Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Carbonite in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum set a $43.00 price target on Carbonite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on Carbonite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Carbonite in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carbonite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.62.

CARB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. 150,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,148. Carbonite has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $904.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carbonite will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Carbonite news, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $95,818.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $38,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,632 shares of company stock worth $1,255,608 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARB. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Carbonite by 2,085.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Carbonite by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Carbonite by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Carbonite by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Carbonite during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

