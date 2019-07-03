Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOGU Inc. provides an online clothing platform. The Company offers fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and accessories. It also focuses on content comprised of live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs and articles covering topics. MOGU Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Meili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ MOGU opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20. Meili has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter.

About Meili

Meili Inc develops and operates a fashion e-commerce platform which enables women to find personalized clothing and skin care products. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beijing, China.

