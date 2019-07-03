Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Nephros in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NEPH opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59. Nephros has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 52.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Research analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daron Evans acquired 43,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,903.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

