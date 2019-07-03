Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tucows Inc. is a pioneering provider of personalized information agents and Web sites. They deliver information over the Internet and other communications mediums such as email. Their sites provide users with relevant information they cannot conveniently locate in any one place elsewhere on the Internet. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tucows from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Tucows from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Tucows in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

TCX stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. Tucows has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $653.16 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Tucows had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Tucows’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tucows will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tucows news, EVP David John Woroch sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $364,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 49,575.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

