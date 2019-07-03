Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) to “Hold”

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $25.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BAE SYS PLC/S has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $36.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 681,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

