Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

ZBRA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.38.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $211.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $237.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.82.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 45.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,533 shares in the company, valued at $60,843,189.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.09, for a total value of $766,152.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,986.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,016,997 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $83,320,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,851,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,479,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

