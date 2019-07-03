Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches Market Cap of $5.14 Million

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Kucoin and Gate.io. Zeepin has a market cap of $5.14 million and $194,428.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00274496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.29 or 0.01707760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000897 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00150706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030107 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

