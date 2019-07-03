ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.30

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (CVE:ZEN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 40500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock has a market cap of $23.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

