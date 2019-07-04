$0.04 EPS Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $88.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $127.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

