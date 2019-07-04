$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sogou’s earnings. Sogou posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sogou will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sogou.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sogou had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $252.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sogou’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SOGO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sogou in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.12 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOGO. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sogou during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sogou during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sogou during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Sogou by 333.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 625,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 481,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SOGO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.14. 288,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29. Sogou has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

