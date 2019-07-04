-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) to post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.39). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 383.19% and a negative return on equity of 80.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million.

TTPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.40 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTPH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 114,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 27,170 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.46. 182,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,557. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.35.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

