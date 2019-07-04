-$0.56 EPS Expected for Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Prothena reported earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08. Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,978.88% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 142.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 309.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Prothena has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 27.85 and a quick ratio of 27.85.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

