$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) will announce $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $6.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. Hess had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. ValuEngine downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.46.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 63,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $4,250,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 30,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,583.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,976.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,196,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Hess by 170.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.42. 1,880,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,021. Hess has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.14%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

