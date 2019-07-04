$153.44 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) to post $153.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the lowest is $146.87 million. Orion Group reported sales of $159.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $605.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.08 million to $630.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $618.37 million, with estimates ranging from $611.74 million to $625.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $143.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.77.

NYSE:ORN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 290,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,628. The firm has a market cap of $86.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other news, VP Peter R. Buchler acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,698.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Tabb acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,131.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 63,285 shares of company stock valued at $124,098 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 336,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 161,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 113,155 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,147,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 103,649 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 225,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 68,462 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

