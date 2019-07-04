$161.45 Million in Sales Expected for Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) will post $161.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quintana Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.30 million and the highest is $182.60 million. Quintana Energy Services posted sales of $152.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quintana Energy Services will report full-year sales of $657.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $583.60 million to $731.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $703.55 million, with estimates ranging from $662.30 million to $744.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quintana Energy Services.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.85 million. Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QES. Barclays cut Quintana Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quintana Energy Services from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Quintana Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

Shares of QES stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quintana Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $8.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QES. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Quintana Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Quintana Energy Services by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 49,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quintana Energy Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

