$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) to post $2.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $10.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $10.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 90.33% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 99,999 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $4,932,950.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.4% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 91.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 228.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 748,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,095. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.