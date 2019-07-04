$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) to post $2.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $10.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $10.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 90.33% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 99,999 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $4,932,950.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.4% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 91.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 228.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 748,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,095. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

