$246.45 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post sales of $246.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.00 million and the lowest is $232.99 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $217.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $957.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.83 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $214.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDEV. Barclays upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,453,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,155,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $7.34. 1,508,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,171. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

