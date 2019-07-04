$284.25 Million in Sales Expected for Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) will post sales of $284.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Milacron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $299.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $275.80 million. Milacron posted sales of $328.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Milacron will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Milacron.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Milacron had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 74.38%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MCRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Milacron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Milacron by 370.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,712 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Milacron by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 46,618 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Milacron by 454.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Milacron during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Milacron during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000.

MCRN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.29. 131,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,759. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84. Milacron has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

