$414.20 Million in Sales Expected for Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) to report sales of $414.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Keane Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $418.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $409.31 million. Keane Group posted sales of $578.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keane Group will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Keane Group.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.79 million. Keane Group had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Keane Group in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Keane Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Shares of FRAC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 455,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,743. Keane Group has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $681.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRAC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Keane Group by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Keane Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Keane Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keane Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Keane Group by 933.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

Earnings History and Estimates for Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC)

