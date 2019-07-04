$45.08 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report $45.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.60 million and the lowest is $44.40 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares reported sales of $35.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will report full year sales of $183.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $185.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $190.30 million, with estimates ranging from $185.80 million to $195.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.97 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 23.07%.

FMBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 486.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 198.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 56,549 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBH stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $34.00. 9,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,529. The company has a market capitalization of $566.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

