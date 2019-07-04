$56.18 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post sales of $56.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.47 million and the lowest is $55.76 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $49.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $225.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.86 million to $227.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $237.40 million, with estimates ranging from $232.71 million to $241.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.67 million.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,420,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 286,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,952,000 after purchasing an additional 150,529 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,085,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,680,000 after purchasing an additional 113,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBAI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. 38,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,242. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.88. The company has a market cap of $819.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

