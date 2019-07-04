Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 9th.

Shares of Adecoagro stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,792. Adecoagro has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $815.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $159.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 11.4% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

