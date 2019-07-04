Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeon Global Health offer solutions in the areas of Cancer Genomics, Toxicology, Pharmacogenomics, and Health Technology Applications. Aeon Global Health, formerly known as Authentidate Holding Corp., is based in GAINESVILLE, United States. “

OTCMKTS AGHC opened at $0.17 on Monday. Aeon Global Health has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21.

About Aeon Global Health

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

