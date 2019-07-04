Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $481.15 Million

Analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) to report sales of $481.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $467.20 million to $495.10 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $467.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at about $37,465,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 467.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 575,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,446,000 after acquiring an additional 473,973 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 378,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 126,642 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 616,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 106,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 337,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after buying an additional 85,648 shares during the period.

AJRD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.22. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.